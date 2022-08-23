Risk of 'financial accident' presents opportunity for investors, strategist says

The growing risk of a "major financial accident" that causes a market capitulation later in the year could open up opportunities for investors to "pile up on quality risk assets," according to Beat Wittman, chairman and partner at Zurich-based Porta Advisors.

With risks from inflation and an economic slowdown mounting and central banks treading an increasingly narrow monetary policy path, Wittman characterized the global economy as "stuck in a perfect storm environment of supply chain frictions, contracting final demand, high inflation, rising interest rates, falling corporate earnings and a potential financial accident."

He said there is a danger that a "weak link" in the financial system breaks and investors flee en masse, providing investable bottoms for shrewd investors.

"The list of weak-links candidates is rather long and includes zombie-type European universal banks, LBO [leveraged buyout] financed corporates, over-leveraged shadow banking players and over-indebted emerging market sovereigns," he said in a research note.

"We should not underestimate that interest rates have risen significantly in the last six to nine months and higher interest rates are eating through the economic system, and having an impact of course on business confidence, on consumer confidence, and on anyone who has a leveraged exposure to those interest rates and not enough revenue, topline or simply a cushion in terms of cash or reserves," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.