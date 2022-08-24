Americans don't think other Americans care about climate change as much as they do

Climate activists, including members of Extinction Rebellion, participate in a demonstration in front of the Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse against a recent Supreme Court ruling on June 30, 2022 in New York City, United States.

Americans care about climate change, but don't think that their peers care about it as much as they do.

That's the rough takeaway from new research published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Between 80 and 90 percent of Americans underestimate the concern their fellow Americans have for climate change and their support for "transformative" climate change mitigation policies like a carbon tax or 100-percent renewable energy mandates, the research said.

Between 66 and 80 percent of Americans support climate change mitigation policies, but Americans think that only between 37 and 43 percent of Americans have this same sentiment, the research found.

"Thus, supporters of climate policies outnumber opponents two to one, while Americans falsely perceive nearly the opposite to be true," the report said. In every state and in every demographic category measured, Americans underestimate support for climate policies and were 20% or more off in their beliefs about the majority perception, the report said.

The research comes from Gregg Sparkman, an assistant professor of psychology at Boston College, and for the research, 6,119 Americans were polled between April and May in 2021.

There were three reasons for the disconnect in perceived concern for climate change, according to preliminary evidence: Conservatives tend to underestimate support for climate change policies because of a "false consensus effect," which in psychology refers to a tendency to see your own beliefs as more widely held than is actually the case. This can be reinforced by people paying attention to other people who have the same beliefs as they do.