Russia's influence is at risk in the Southern African nation of Angola as voters head to the polls

Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco (L) speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 4, 2019. Lourenco's MPLA has long maintained close ties with Russia.

Russia's long-held ties with the Southern African nation of Angola could be in jeopardy as the Moscow-friendly government faces its toughest electoral test in decades.

The ruling leftist MPLA (People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola) has been in power for nearly five decades since securing the oil-rich nation's independence from Portugal in 1975.

On Wednesday, however, the party faces what analysts believe to be its tightest election yet, as opposition parties – principally one-time rebel movement UNITA (National Union for the Total Independence of Angola) – capitalize on widespread discontent fueled by high levels of poverty and unemployment.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the end of the Angolan civil war, which raged for 27 years until original UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi was killed in action.

However, the country's control over its vast reserves of oil and minerals has not brought the widespread prosperity that many of its population had hoped for in the two decades of peace that followed, and many in rural areas have felt increasingly left behind.

The ripples of Cold War history and proxy politics are deeply entrenched in Angola, one of the largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa and its second-largest oil producer.

"UNITA was the 2nd largest recipient of U.S. covert aid during the Cold War, after the Afghan Mujahideen. That ended in 1993, but UNITA maintained its pro Western stance," said Alex Vines, head of the Africa Programme at Chatham House.

Meanwhile, the MPLA was a Cold War proxy for Moscow and has maintained close ties with the Kremlin throughout its tenure.

Under current President Joao Lourenco, who succeeded 38-year predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos in 2017, the MPLA has diversified its foreign affairs and opened the country up to the West.