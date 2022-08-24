Biden's student debt forgiveness plan may cost taxpayers an average of $2,000, some policy experts say

Some policy experts were quick to sound an alarm after President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new plan Wednesday to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers with incomes under $125,000.

Biden will cancel up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

The plan, these experts say, will cost taxpayers and does nothing to solve the tough unaffordability issues that plague higher education in the U.S.

"There's a transfer of wealth from the society at large to people who borrowed to go to college right now," said Andrew Lautz, director of federal policy at the National Taxpayers Union.

More from Personal Finance:

Biden cancels $10,000 in federal student loan debt for most

Biden's forgiveness plan: How it works, when to apply

Timeline: Key events on the path to student loan forgiveness

Student loan pay pause extended through December

What President Biden's student loan forgiveness means for taxes

Lawmakers, consumer groups push back on forgiveness

"That has consequences for consumers," Lautz said. "It has consequences for taxpayers."

The average burden per U.S. taxpayer will be $2,503.22, according to new estimates from the National Taxpayers Union that are based on the plan released this week.

That's up from the group's previous analysis, which estimated Biden's plan could cost the average taxpayer $2,085.59 based on the $10,000 in forgiveness per federal student loan borrower that had been anticipated.

The plan unveiled this week would be even more costly, largely due to an additional $10,000 in debt cancellation for up to 27 million Pell Grant borrowers. It also puts a 5% cap on repayment of undergraduate loans in relation to monthly incomes.