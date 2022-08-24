China needs to address slowing growth more aggressively, fund manager says

Policymakers in China have to be "more aggressive" in supporting the economy before markets can be convinced that growth will improve, according to one portfolio manager.

Mary Nicola of PineBridge Investments said rising prices and scorching heat in China, which led to power rationing in some parts of the country, will affect economic growth.

"We thought, especially after the lockdown in Shanghai, that the worst would be behind us," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

"But potentially … with the concerns about inflation, with concerns about the heatwave trickling in, it could mean that the policymakers will have to act a little bit more decisively and increase some of the stimulus," she said.