8 cities where at least half of millennials can't afford to rent a 1-bedroom

The West Coast may not be the ideal place for millennial renters.

California's Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area has the largest gap between the median wage earned by millennials and the median annual income needed to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a new analysis by Filterbuy. For this analysis, millennials are defined as renters between ages 24 and 39.

In that metro, millennial renters earn a median income of $36,649, according to Census data reported by Filterbuy. However, the median annual wage needed to afford a one-bedroom rental without spending more than 30% of earnings is $72,560, according to Filterbuy's calculations.

Since the median falls in the middle, that means about half of millennial renters earn more than that amount while half earn less. The same goes for apartments — about half of one-bedroom apartments are cheaper than the median and half are more expensive.

The West Coast dominates the list of places where the gap between how much millennial renters earn and the wage needed to afford a one-bedroom rental is the widest. Five out of the top eight spots are in California alone.

Here are the eight cities with the largest millennial renter wage gaps, ranked from the largest rent-to-income ratio to the smallest.