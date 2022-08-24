Cramer's lightning round: There's really no reason to recommend Snap here

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals : "Very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I've got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it's called Eli Lilly. It is owned by my Charitable Trust, and we talk about it a lot with the Investing Club."

Snap : "I have no reason to buy Snap — it is losing money — other than the fact it's a $10 stock. I can't make that be the only reason why I recommend the stock.

Vista Outdoor: "You know, Vista Outdoor if you actually got rid of the guns — I am a hunter — if you got rid of the guns and had just all the other stuff, I think the stock would be higher because that's the world we're in. Not saying it's a good world, bad world, but it is the world we're in."

On Thursday morning, Vista Outdoor emailed CNBC, pointing out it sold its firearm manufacturing segments in 2019. The company is in the process of spinning out its sporting products segment, which includes ammo maker Remington, creating a separate publicly traded firm. The other will be the outdoor segment. The transaction is expected to be completed in calendar 2023.