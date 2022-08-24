Here's what President Biden's student loan forgiveness means for your taxes

Twenty/20

Student loan forgiveness can incur federal taxes ...

To be clear, student loan forgiveness won't trigger a federal tax bill. The American Rescue Plan of 2021 made student loan forgiveness tax-free through 2025 — and the law covers Biden's forgiveness too, according to a fact sheet from the White House. Generally, the IRS sees federal student loan forgiveness as taxable earnings. However, some exceptions are tax-free, such as the relief that comes with public service loan forgiveness, designed for government and nonprofit workers after 10 years of payments. "It's a patchwork, because all of these programs were created separately at different times," Miller said. Taxable student loan forgiveness often creates a significant burden, especially for lower-income borrowers with large balances, Miller said.

... and you may owe state taxes on forgiven debt, too

While Biden's student loan forgiveness won't trigger higher federal taxes, you may still be on the hook for state levies, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Some states automatically conform to federal rules, but others may count the forgiven balance as income, meaning it's still possible you'll have a bill. The amount "may be the equivalent of a few student loan payments," Kantrowitz said. If you're unsure, contact a local tax professional for an estimate before filing your state tax return. More from Personal Finance:

How to handle student loan forgiveness on your return

It's not yet clear what extra steps borrowers may need to take at tax time, if any, to account for the up to $20,000 in forgiveness. Typically, when lenders forgive at least $600 of student loans and it's taxable, they'll send borrowers and the IRS a copy of Form 1099-C, which includes the exact amount of canceled debt, said Tommy Lucas, a CFP and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida. While non-taxable forgiven debt generally doesn't require a 1099-C, experts say it's possible IRS guidance will change in the coming months given the significant number of borrowers that Biden's announcement affects. Either way, you'll want to make sure your servicer doesn't report your loan forgiveness as taxable, as it may cause a mismatch on your return.

How forgiveness affects the loan interest deduction