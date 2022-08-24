As layoffs loom, unemployment benefits look a lot different from last year. Here’s what you need to know before you file

Comstock | Stockbyte | Getty Images

The labor market is strong, and unemployment is low. But economists fear a recession looms — and 50% of employers expect to reduce headcount in the next six to 12 months, according to a recent PwC survey. Workers who turn to jobless benefits for financial help will find a system significantly altered from the one they leaned on earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic. That's largely due to the expiration of temporary federal policies enacted in March 2020 and which extended to Labor Day last year. Those policies raised the amount of weekly benefits, increased the duration of aid and greatly expanded the categories of workers who qualify. "The big difference [now] is the programs that were available during the pandemic [are no longer] available," according to Steve Wandner, a senior fellow at the National Academy of Social Insurance.

Unemployment claims and joblessness are low

Workers have benefited from a hot job market since early 2021. In that time, the layoff rate fell to historic lows, while job openings and voluntary departures touched record highs and wage growth surged. The unemployment rate was 3.5% in July — tying early 2020 for the lowest rate since 1969. However, claims for unemployment benefits, while around prepandemic levels, have increased slightly since the spring. Many companies have announced layoffs in recent weeks. The Federal Reserve is also raising borrowing costs to cool the economy and tame stubbornly high inflation. Seventy-three percent of economists polled recently by the National Association for Business Economics aren't confident the Fed can achieve that goal without triggering a recession. "Claims haven't gone up that much yet — but we're entering an uncertain period," according to Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow and unemployment expert at The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. Here are some of the key differences workers will see if they apply for unemployment benefits.

Lower benefit amounts

Shorter benefit duration

States also set a maximum duration of benefits. Generally, recipients can collect unemployment insurance for up to 26 weeks. But there are some exceptions. Massachusetts and Montana offer more — up to 30 weeks and 28 weeks, respectively, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Ten states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina — offer less, according to the Center. The maximum duration is 12 weeks in North Carolina and Florida, the lowest cap relative to other states. Not all workers will qualify for the respective state maximum. States determine durations based a worker's earnings history and other employment data. By comparison, recipients were eligible for up to 75 weeks of benefits when the federal programs were in place — about three times longer than the traditional 26-week cap.

Slimmer eligibility for benefits

Prior to the pandemic, workers with wage and salary positions were generally the only ones who qualified for unemployment insurance, according to Wandner. But Congress temporarily extended benefits to millions of others: the self-employed, gig workers, independent contractors, part-timers, students and low-wage workers, for example, Stettner said. "More people were eligible for benefits than ever before," he said. Those groups generally don't qualify for benefits under current law, however.

