Nvidia’s weak forward guidance serves to reset expectations

Nvidia (NVDA) reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell Wednesday that were inline with the company's preannouncement earlier this month. However, third quarter guidance was disappointing versus beaten down estimates. The stock fell 4.5% in after-hours trading. Perhaps it would have dropped more had it not been down 9% coming into the earnings release. Revenue rose 3% to $6.7 billion, matching what Nvidia previously disclosed. Adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents dropped 51% year over year and were also in line with the results implied by the preannouncement. Adjusted gross margin of 45.9% was below 46.1% (plus/minus 50 basis points) that the company said in its preliminary results on Aug. 8. Bottom line Management should have indicated that things were a bit more dire than they led investors to believe with their preliminary results, given the forward guidance and cautious conference commentary. However, the report puts it all out there and serves to recalibrate investor expectations for the next few quarters. The question is: Now what? As far as we can tell, Gaming is still in the process of bottoming and the inventory flush could certainly take until the end of the year. Pro Visualization appears to be going through some of the same hardships as gaming in regard to the need to flush out inventory. While the Automotive segment was said to be inflecting, it is still too small to matter. U.S. data center spending remains resilient, but analyst questions on the call made it clear that they are on the lookout for cloud spending to be the "next shoe to drop in this rolling correction in semiconductors." China infrastructure spending was a headwind in the quarter that seems will continue in the near term. Nvidia may still be the best of the best — and to be clear, they are still the best in the industry and absolutely crucial to the secular growth trends that are artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digitization. However, the reality is that even the best house on the block is going to have a hard time seeing its value go up if the neighborhood is bad — and the semiconductor neighborhood right now is downright brutal. The silver lining is: For the most part, none of what we just said is terribly new — at least not if you have been paying attention, and we have been. So, our thinking is this: In 2018, when a similar gaming glut took place Nvidia saw a peak to trough drawdown of about 54%. Recall, at the time, the market was hit by a Federal Reserve induced correction at the end of that year when investors thought Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was set to raise interest rates on autopilot. Shares back then went on a roughly 50% run over the next roughly four months before giving nearly all of it back over the following two. At the lows of this year, on July 1, Nvidia traded at around $145 per share, before going on a little greater than 30% run through early August. At that price point, NVDA was down a little over 56% from the November 2021 high of just over $333 per share. Given the similarities both fundamentally in terms of the inventory glut, as well as the concerns surrounding Fed tightening between then and now — not to mention the washout of crypto driven hype, which we reiterate has nothing to do with our investment thesis — we are trimming our price target to $220, which still represents a 28% premium to Wednesday's regular session close. We want to see shares give up a little more of this recent rally off the lows before getting more bullish. It is too late to try to get out and back in — but at around that $145 low, we think shares start get to interesting, especially should we see shares approach that level but catch support before that, which would also be another parallel to the 2018 action (the prior low holding). Additionally, we want to allow a bit more time to pass for the fundamentals to really bottom out. In essence we are looking for a bit more of a price correction or some sideways action that buys us time to see how things play out with the inventory flush before becoming more bullish on shares. Guidance Looking ahead to fiscal third-quarter, management forecasted the following on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis. Again, the estimates noted below have been updated since the preannouncement. Revenue of $5.9 billion (plus/minus 2%) is below estimates of $6.9 billion. Weakness in gaming and pro visualization due to OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and channel partner efforts to reduce inventory to levels more in line with consumer demand are expected to be partially offset by resiliency in Data Center and Automotive. Adjusted gross margin of 65.0% (plus/minus 50 basis points) are better than the low roughly 64% bar established following the preannouncement. Nothing worth celebrating given we were looking for around 67% prior to the preannouncement but we'll take it as it does represent a significant bounce back from the reported quarter. Driving the rebound will be product mix as a higher mix of more profitable data center sales are expected to be a tailwind, though this will be offset by growth in Automotive, where profitability tracks below the companywide average. Additionally, on the conference call, management commented that they believe their longer-term gross margin profile, which has trended in the upper-60s remains intact. The company expects operating expenses of $1.82 billion, other expenses of approximately $10 million, and a tax rate of 9.5% (plus/minus 1%), and capital expenditures (capex )in the range of $550 million to $600 million. Based on the guide, analysts at Truist wrote in a note Wednesday evening that the implied earnings-per-share (EPS) outlook range is 68 cents to 77 cents, which even at the high-end is below estimates of 85 cents. Segment Q2 sales Data Center revenue, grew 61% to $3.81 billion, inline with the preannouncement. Though revenue here was a record, management noted that it came in below their expectations, attributing the weakness to supply chain disruptions. Speaking to demand, the team noted that revenue generated from North American hyperscale cloud providers (think the Amazons, Microsofts, and Alphabets of the world) doubled year over year. However, the strength was offset by weakness in China where infrastructure investment slowed significantly. Management called out that in China "the number of new technologies and software, the number of people using clouds, the number of cloud services is continuing to grow" — and as a result, they are confident that investments in the region will bounce back. On the call the team noted that "72% of the systems on the latest Top 500 list of the world's fastest supercomputers are powered by Nvidia, including 31 of 39 new systems." The bottom line is that while growth may be suppressed due to macroeconomic conditions, Nvidia remains the industry leader in accelerated cloud computing. We see no change in our longer-term view of the company's data center opportunity and expect the data center to become a greater piece of the revenue pie over time as the adoption of cloud computing increases. Gaming revenue fell 33% to $2.04 billion, inline with the preannouncement. As we learned when Nvidia preannounced results Aug. 8, gaming can be blamed for the bulk of the weakness versus the guidance provided on the first quarter earnings release. While the team highlighted softness in Europe related to Russia's war against Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China, they added that "macroeconomic headwinds across the world drove a sudden slowdown in Consumer demand." As a result, they worked with channel partners to adjust prices and noted that in the second quarter — and to-date in the third quarter, they "have likely under-shipped gaming to our end demand significantly." While it is painful, the team remains confident in the longer-term growth of the industry and noted that by their estimated, GeForce sell-through is still up over 70% versus prior to the pandemic and that in peak concurrent users on the gaming platform Steam is up more than 70% over the same period. Put another way, while we are seeing weakness versus recent highs, if we zoom out a bit, the industry has still seen significant growth over the past three or so years. To this point, while sales may be down from the $3.06 billion level seen in year ago period, they are still up from the $1.65 billion level seen in 2020 and the $1.31 billion level seen in 2019. That is the issue when demand spikes, it can muddy the long-term picture and while segment sales are expected to decline again in the third (current) quarter, expectations are for that to be the trough before rebounding into 2023. Though we didn't get an exact timeline, it appears inventory correction efforts will last at least through the third (current) quarter if not a bit longer. Professional Visualization revenue fell 4% to $496 million, inline with the preannouncement. On the call, management commented that "a sequential increase in mobile revenue was more than offset by lower desktop revenue, particularly at the high end. As macroeconomic headwinds intensified, enterprise demand slowed, and OEMs worked to reduce inventory. [they] expect these trends to persist in Q3." While the segment is going through what management referred to as "a near term adjustment after doubling last year," they believe the addressable market to have expanded in recent years as hybrid work is here to stay. Automotive revenue increased 45% to $220 million, inline with the preannouncement. Management believes this was an inflection point for automotive revenues commenting that "strong growth was driven by auto AI solutions, which include AI cockpit and self-driving revenue, with particular strength in self-driving as new energy vehicle design wins ramp into volume." Looking ahead, management reiterated their expectation for the Automotive segment's $11 billion design win pipeline to translate into continued growth. OEM & Other revenue of $140 million dropped 66% year over year but was slightly ahead of the $130 million preliminary estimate. Capital Allocation In the second quarter, Nvidia returned a total of $3.44 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. As of the end of the quarter, there was $11.93 billion remaining under the current authorization, which runs through December 2023. Management noted that they intend to continue share repurchases this fiscal year. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. 