Salesforce's Benioff says customers are 'more measured' but still digitizing their businesses

Club holding Salesforce (CRM) is noticing "more measured" customer behavior due to economic uncertainty, co-CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC Wednesday. However, Benioff said the digital transformation that fuels the enterprise software company's growth is still intact. Benioff's comments came in an interview with Jim Cramer shortly after Salesforce reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, but issued third-quarter guidance that came in below Wall Street expectations. Salesforce shares were lower by about 7% in extended trading. "The currency environment" is part of the reason for the lighter-than-expected guidance, Benioff told Cramer, as Salesforce expects the strong U.S. dollar to lower Q3 revenues by $250 million. Factoring that in, Salesforce expects third-quarter sales between $7.82 billion and $7.83 billion. Analysts were expecting $8.07 billion, according to FactSet's StreetAccount. "But, you know, this is a more measured economic environment. Everyone is trying asses what's going on. How do they position themselves for this new economy?" Benioff said. "It's a new day for many companies, and I think when you look out at all these businesses, yes they're doing digital transformation. This is still everyone's number one priority ... but customers are more measured. They just are. I mean, they're appropriately more measured because they're just not sure what does this all mean for them." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and CEO of enterprise cloud computing company Salesforce. Kim Kulish | Corbis News | Getty Images