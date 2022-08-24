CNBC Investing Club

Salesforce's Benioff says customers are 'more measured' but still digitizing their businesses

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and CEO of enterprise cloud computing company Salesforce.
Kim Kulish | Corbis News | Getty Images

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubMarvell's warning of a soft third quarter is just a hiccup and worth waiting out
Jeff Marksan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubNvidia's turnaround pulled all our chip stocks higher as Wall Street bought the reset
Zev Fima4 hours ago
CNBC Investing Club4 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Thursday
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More