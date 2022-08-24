Nvidia says gaming market conditions are 'challenging,' Q3 forecast misses

Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.

Nvidia reported second quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share.

The report is in line with Nvidia's preliminary earnings two weeks ago. The chipmaker warned that it would miss Wall Street estimates and that growth had slowed significantly because of disappointing gaming sales driven by macroeconomic conditions. It also warned its gross margin would drop.

Nvidia missed on revenue but Refinitiv estimates didn't change after the company warned on guidance and said it expected to report $6.7 billion in the quarter. Nvidia stock fell over 4% in extended trading.

Here's how Nvidia did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates:

EPS: $0.51, adjusted, versus $1.26 expected

$0.51, adjusted, versus $1.26 expected Revenue: $6.7 billion versus $8.10 billion expected

The chipmaker said it expected $5.9 billion in sales in its fiscal third quarter, versus Refinitiv consensus estimates of $6.95 billion.

Nvidia's gaming department revenue was down 33% year-over-year to $2.04 billion, which was a sharper decline than the company anticipated. Nvidia said that the miss was because of lower sales of its gaming products, which are primarily graphics cards for PCs.

"Macroeconomic headwinds across the world drove a sudden slowdown in consumer demand" for the company's gaming products, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said on a call with analysts.

Nvidia said it would adjust prices with its retailers to address "challenging market conditions" for the industry that it said it expected to persist through the current quarter.

The company's data center business did slightly better. It rose 61% on an annual basis to $3.8 billion, driven by what the company calls "hyperscale" customers, which are big cloud providers.

Nvidia also has a few smaller lines of business. Its professional visualization business, which sells graphics chips for enterprise uses, declined 4% annually to $496 million. Automotive remains small, although it increased 45% year-over-year to $220 million. Nvidia said that revenue from its dedicated cryptocurrency mining chips, CMP, was "nominal," contributing to a 66% annual decrease in its OEM and other category.

Nvidia stock is down over 42% so far since the beginning of the year. It had been a pandemic darling, rising heavily as work-from-home prompted purchases of graphics cards and server chips, supercharging Nvidia's business and driving 61% revenue growth in fiscal 2022.

In May, Nvidia said it would slow its pace of hiring in the face of macroeconomic challenges.