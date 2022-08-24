CNBC Pro

Shares of Tesla are too high despite tailwinds from latest climate bill, Bernstein says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Morgan Stanley's favorite stocks for the next 12 months
Carmen Reinicke
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Coinbase, La-Z-Boy, Nvidia & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBuy this Inflation Reduction Act beneficiary poised to rally 80% from here, Goldman says
Samantha Subin
Read More