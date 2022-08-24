Singapore says non-fully vaccinated travelers don't need quarantine from Monday

People sit outside a bar at Emily Hill in Singapore, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Ore Huiying | Bloomberg | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to allow non-fully vaccinated travelers to skip quarantine on arrival starting Monday, authorities announced Wednesday. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to test negative for Covid within 2 days prior to their departure for Singapore. But they will no longer need to serve a 7-day quarantine at home or at their place of residence. Currently, fully-vaccinated travelers can enter Singapore without taking Covid-19 tests or undergoing quarantine. Non-vaccinated long-term visitors and short-term visitors who are 13 years and above are currently required to apply for entry approval to enter Singapore. This requirement will also be lifted from Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Boosters and easing of mask requirements

Singapore is also set to remove indoor mask requirements from Aug. 29, as the city-state seeks to take another step toward living with Covid. Masks will soon be optional indoors and required in special settings, such as on public transportation and in health-care settings like hospitals, residential care homes and ambulances. They are optional in taxis, private hires and in the airport. "The reason is that, we have identified areas where essential services are being carried out in enclosed, crowded spaces and which are frequently used by vulnerable persons," said Singapore's deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong, who is also co-chair of the Covid task force in Singapore. Currently, masks are required in nearly all indoor settings, with the exception of workplaces where there are no physical interaction or customer-facing areas.

In preparation for the next wave of omicron, a second mRNA Covid booster is now recommended for persons 60 years and above, five months after their first booster. The health ministry also recommended that children between 5 to 11 years old receive one booster — five months after the second dose of their primary vaccination series — to boost their protection.

Covid situation in Singapore

Average daily infections over a 7-day period fell to 2,700 as of Tuesday, as daily infections continued to fall from a record 26,032 infections on Feb. 22. Most of those infected in Singapore have mild or no symptoms. The Southeast Asian country further eased Covid measures at the end of April. Social gatherings will no longer be limited to 10 people and people will not need to keep 1 meter apart.

People wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore. Maverick Asio | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images