Letting Social Security dry up would be 'political suicide,' says retirement expert—but young people still shouldn't count on it

Americans are confident that they can put themselves in a position for a successful retirement. They just fear the government won't hold up its end of the bargain.

Some 72% of Americans expect to have had a successful career by the time they call it quits, and 71% say they understand how much they can spend now versus how much they should save for later, according to a 2022 survey from Northwestern Mutual.

But a little more than half — 56% — say they expect Social Security to be there when they need it.

They're not wrong to be skeptical. By the Social Security Administration's estimates, excess reserves in the trust fund from which benefits are paid out will deplete by 2034.

"There is a fear out there that it being depleted means it's going away, but it would be political suicide to take away the benefit," says Beau Henderson, a retirement specialist with RichLife Advisors.

But even if it doesn't go away in its entirety, Social Security could be diminished or governed by different rules by the time millennial and Gen Z investors retire, experts say.

With that in mind, here's how financial pros say you can safely factor Social Security into your retirement plans, and why it's worth it to start keeping an eye on it, even if you're young.