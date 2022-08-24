Dow closes 300 points higher, extends rally to second day ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Thursday, extending a two-day rally ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

The Dow spiked 322.55 points, or 0.98%, to 33,291.78, with gains accelerating in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 jumped 1.41% to 4,199.12, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.67% to 12,639.27.

Still, the major averages are on pace for a losing week. The Dow is down 1.23% through Thursday, the S&P 500 is 0.69% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 0.52%.

Materials, communication services and information technology outperformed in the S&P 500. Consumer staples and utilities underperformed the broader market index.

Snowflake jumped 23.1% after posting a beat on revenue. Shares of Peloton dropped 18.3% after the equipment maker reported an earnings miss.

Traders will be listening for more information out of the Jackson Hole economic symposium, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak Friday. Investors are looking for clues on whether policymakers will cut rates when the current hiking cycle is over.

"The market is trying to decide if we are mid cycle or late cycle and sending a couple different signals," said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. "We're waiting to get news of what happens tomorrow in Jerome Powell's speech and kind of stuck without a whole ton of direction."

Jobless claims drifted lower in the week ending Aug. 20, according to the Labor Department. A revision for second-quarter gross domestic product showed a smaller decline compared to an earlier reading.

Investors are also waiting for the report of personal consumption expenditures on Friday. The PCE is one of the Fed's favorite inflation measures and could influence its actions going forward.

