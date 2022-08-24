What Cramer is watching Wednesday — mortgage demand sinks, FTC folds on Meta, China helps Europe

A contractor stacks roofing materials while working on a home under construction at the Toll Brothers Bowes Creek Country Club community in Elgin, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
What I am looking at Aug. 24, 2022
- Toll Brothers (TOL) had a dramatic decline in orders at one point in the quarter, but it has improved. Beat on earnings. Missed on revenue. They're holding the line on guidance to deliver between 10,000 and 10,300 homes in fiscal year 2022 at an average price of about $920,000 homes. That's still very big. Scarcity value? Mortgage issues looming, however, demand at 22-year low last week. Refinances down 83% year over year. The 30-year fixed rate mortgages near 6%.