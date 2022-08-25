4 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Thursday

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Wednesday's key moments: Stocks rise ahead of Powell's speech Friday Nvidia rises, Salesforce slides TJX Companies added to the Trust Citi hikes its Eli Lilly price target 1. Stocks rise ahead of Powell's speech Friday Wall Street entered rally mode Thursday, and the Nasdaq led the way behind strength in tech stocks, especially in the semiconductor industry. The 10-year Treasury yield was basically flat, and U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ticked slightly lower. The market action Thursday comes ahead of a key speech Friday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — an upside move that Jim Cramer said was "confusing" during the "Morning Meeting." "I'll tell you why. There was no data that really gave you a heads up that we should have a rally, which therefore makes me a little concerned," Cramer said, noting the 10-year Treasury yield remains above 3% and inflation is still too high. Cramer suggested some investors could be betting that Powell on Friday will strike a "measured" tone about future Fed moves. Cramer cautioned, however, that he's not sure that's what Powell will actually do, stressing he's mostly hypothesizing about an explanation for Thursday's rally. 2. Nvidia rises, Salesforce slides Shares of the two Club holdings that posted earnings Wednesday night are going in different directions Thursday. Semiconductor designer Nvidia (NVDA) shares are up over 2% after reporting numbers that mirrored its disappointing preannouncement earlier in August; the broader chip cohort also advanced Thursday, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) up about 2%. Dow component Salesforce (CRM), on the other hand, tumbled 7% as investors focused on the enterprise software giant's full-year guidance cut — not its better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales . The macro environment and strong U.S. dollar are weighing on Salesforce. "Obviously, these things worry me," Cramer said, "but where you should've been worried" is when the stock traded well above $250 per share, not at its current levels below $170 per share. "I in general think [co-CEO Marc Benioff] is going to make very big comeback next year. Demand is still unprecedented," Cramer said. 3. TJX Companies added to the Trust Another new stock has been added to Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Club: TJX Companies (TJX). The parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshall's and Home Goods, TJX is our second initiation of the week. On Monday, we started a position in Starbucks (SBUX). "Remember, TJX is singularly the beneficiary of all the problems at Nordstrom and all the problems at Target and Urban Outfitters, at Walmart — everyone who has too much inventory," Cramer said. We own 350 shares of TJX with a cost basis of $64.38 apiece. Shares of TJX were up over 1% Thursday to roughly $65 each. 4. Citi hikes its Eli Lilly price target Citigroup analysts on Thursday jacked up their price target on Eli Lilly (LLY) shares to $370 from $285. That represents about a 16% upside from where the stock closed Wednesday, at $318.87. Citi has a buy rating on the stock. A key reason for the price target hike is revised tirzepatide sales forecasts. Tirzepatide is Eli Lilly's new diabetes drug that's also shown immense promise as a treatment for obesity, as we've written about previously . Citi now expects tirzepatide revenue of at least $25 billion by 2035, considerably above its old forecast of $15 billion. "Our ongoing feedback from physicians/payers continues to fuel our optimism for broader access, reimbursement and adoption given the previously unforeseen glucose and weight lowering properties," the analysts wrote in a note to clients Thursday. Cramer said he liked the call and remains bullish on LLY over the long term. "I would urge people who are not in Eli Lilly, I want you to go buy Eli Lilly right now," he said. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, CRM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Jim Cramer at the NYSE, June 30, 2022. Virginia Sherwood | CNBC