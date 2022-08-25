Biden condemns GOP criticism of student loan debt forgiveness

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to forgive federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022.

President Joe Biden slammed congressional Republicans who criticized student loan forgiveness after passing tax cuts for the rich.

"I will never apologize for helping America's middle class — especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and giant corporations that racked up the deficit," the president tweeted from his official @POTUS account on Thursday.

Biden made one of the most influential policy decisions of his presidency Wednesday when he announced the cancellation of up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 a year or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. Pell Grant recipients can have up to $20,000 of debt canceled.

The debt relief is capped at the amount of the borrower's outstanding debt, according to the Education Department.

Some congressional Republicans immediately sought to undermine Biden's debt forgiveness plan. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called it a "radical agenda."