CNBC in 5 minutes: All the buy, sell and hold stock calls from Thursday

CNBC in 5 minutes rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros discussed Peloton as its shares fell more than 18% . The fitness company posted slumping revenue and widening losses in its latest quarterly results. Pros also reacted to Snowflake 's stock jumping 23% Thursday. The cloud data platform provider reported revenue of $497 million for the quarter , surpassing expectations, and a product sales pop of 83% year over year. Billionaire investor Ron Baron talked about why one of his favorite stocks is Tesla .