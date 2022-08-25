Are your student loans eligible for the White House forgiveness plan? What we know

AntonioGuillem | Getty Images

Direct Loans qualify for forgiveness

Big picture, the vast majority – roughly 37 million borrowers – will be eligible for the forgiveness based on their loan type (and then as long as they also fall under the income cap), because their debt is under what's called the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program. That includes Direct Stafford Loans, and all Direct subsidized and unsubsidized federal student loans. Under the Direct program, Parent Plus and Grad Loans, are also eligible for the relief, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Then it gets more complicated.

Relief may not include 'commercially held FFEL loans'

As of now, the U.S. Department of Education is saying that loans qualify if they're held by the department. You may be wondering: Aren't all federal student loans held by the government? Actually, no. The federal government began lending to students on a large scale in the 1960s. Back then, though, it didn't directly give out student loans. Instead, it guaranteed the debt provided by banks and nonprofit lenders, under what is now known as the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program. That program was completely eliminated in 2010, after lawmakers argued that it would be cheaper and simpler to directly lend to students. Nearly 10 million people still hold FFEL loans, according to Kantrowitz. Today, Kantrowitz said, "about half are held by the U.S. Department of Education and about half by commercial lenders." There are two reasons the government may now hold FFEL loans. When these loans go into default, the private companies that previously owned them transfer them over to a guarantee agency that services the debt on behalf of the federal government, Kantrowitz said. The other reason is that the government bought back some of the loans during the 2008 credit crisis. Because much of the debt is still commercially held, and not with the Education Department, there's concern that it won't be included in Biden's forgiveness. These loans also weren't covered by the Covid pandemic-era payment pause on federal student loans, prompting criticism from advocates. "The broad student loan forgiveness is available for the same loans as are eligible for the payment pause," Kantrowitz said. "It does not include commercially held FFEL loans."

But there is a workaround for ineligible FFEL loans

Borrowers eager to know where their FFEL loans are held can go to Studentaid.gov and sign in with your FSA ID. Then go to the "My Aid" tab, and search for your loans. (At press time, access to the site was subject to long waits.) Even if your FFEL loan is commercially held, all hope may not be lost. A spokesperson for the U.S Department of Education said borrowers with those loans can call their servicer and consolidate them into the Direct Loan Program to become eligible for forgiveness. There's currently no deadline by which they need to do this, but presumably there will be one. As a result, experts recommend borrowers in this situation act quickly.

Some Perkins loans, private debt is likely excluded