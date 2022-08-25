Re/Max CEO's networking advice to young people: Surround yourself with different ages, job titles and even personality types

You probably have a lot in common with your friends. Maybe you're around the same age, or maybe you work in similar fields. You might even share some personality traits.

One major CEO's advice to young people who want to grow their careers: Surround yourself with people who specifically don't fit that bill, too.

"Seek those that are different, the ones that may not align with all of the components of who you are," Nick Bailey, CEO of the international real estate company Re/Max, tells CNBC Make It. "Those relationships, those connections you make with those people could be good for your growth."

A 2008 study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships conducted more than 300 lab and field investigations to find that people are often attracted to individuals who are similar to themselves in some way. They're also attracted to individuals who they perceive as similar to themselves, whether or not they actually are.

But you shouldn't follow that instinct blindly, says Bailey, who manages more than 600 employees across a company with a $477.15 million market cap, as of Thursday morning. He says you can actually benefit from connecting with people with different ages, jobs or personalities: They can share diverse roadmaps, strategies, experiences and fresh perspectives that can help further your professional growth.

Those people could help you expand your knowledge to different areas of business, identify new approaches to solving problems that you've never heard of before and open doors to atypical career opportunities for your line of work, he adds.

"If you're young, you can't just talk to the five people in your company or at event that just graduated from college, even though that might seem most comfortable," Bailey says. "Having those connections with people who are different can be extremely valuable to you."

Bailey offers up his own career as proof. At age 19, he started volunteering on the board of the Powell Valley Economic Development Alliance in Wyoming, where business leaders from different sectors worked together to find ways to strengthen the local economy.

There, he connected with plenty of executives, mid-level business leaders and small-business owners. He says he found particular value from people who were almost two or three times his age, with years of work experiences to draw on. Their stories and advice equipped him with new strategies for navigating his own career, he says.

Of course, approaching strangers and attempting to strike up relationships with them can be daunting. Bailey has two useful tips: