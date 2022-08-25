Signs point to strong earnings growth ahead for these undervalued midcap stocks

As investors continue to ride out market volatility, some participants are increasingly turning to a growth at a reasonable price strategy — GARP — which offers investors the best of value and growth investing styles. At the same time, the S & P Mid Cap 400 index is down just 9.9% this year, outperforming the S & P 500, which is 12.6% lower over the same time period. Because of this, CNBC Pro screened the S & P Mid Cap 400 for stocks that meet the GARP criteria. We looked for companies that are expected to grow earnings per share by more than 8% this and next year and have a forward price-to-earnings ratio below 17.5. We then searched for names that have buy ratings from more than 50% of analyst covering them. These stocks also have upside of more than 20%, based on their consensus price targets. Here are the names that made the cut: Crocs met the criteria for this list. The footwear company is expected to grow earnings per share by 21.4% this year, and by 9% in 2023. It has a forward price-to-earnings ratio at 6.8. It cratered 43% this year, but is expected to have greater than 20% upside from here. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide will grow earnings per share by 121% this year, the most of any company surfaced in this screen. The company is recommended by eight out of 10 analysts, and is expected to have more than 30% upside. ACI Worldwide is forecast to increase earnings per share by 25% this year, and by 18% in the next. The payments systems firm may be down more than 28% year to date, but 100% of analysts recommend it as a buying opportunity. It's expected to have more than 50% upside from here, according to consensus estimates. Other mid-cap stocks in this list include Performance Food Group , Webster Financial and Old National Bancorp .