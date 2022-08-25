U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors await Fed comments from Jackson Hole

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell about 8 basis points to 3.244%, while the yield on the short-term 2-year Treasury note dropped 1 basis point to 3.374%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped nearly 8 basis points to 3.031% after rising on Wednesday . The 10-year yield climbed above the 3% level for the first time in a month earlier this week.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as traders sought clues out of the Federal Reserve 's annual meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Investors will be keenly watching for news from the economic symposium, which is expected to deliver an indication of the U.S. central bank's position on the extent of further rate hikes needed to combat inflation.

Jobless claims drifted lower in the week ending Aug. 20, according to the Labor Department on Thursday. A revision for second-quarter GDP showed a smaller decline.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech at 10 a.m. ET on Friday.

"Powell is likely to stress that policy still has a long way to go before the Fed will feel comfortable it has decisively turned the corner on restoring price stability," Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at Abrdn, said in an email.

"This is important because the market has behaved recently as if the Fed has pivoted away from its hawkish stance."

The U.S. dollar has eased against a basket of major currencies this week, sending gold prices to a one-week high as markets await further cues from the Fed.