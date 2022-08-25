What Wall Street analysts think of these stocks that CEOs are buying

As earnings season winds down with most stocks still well off their record highs, many corporate executives are stepping in to buy their own shares. Wall Street pros often track insider buying and selling to get a sense of how corporate management feels about the economy and their individual companies. There are restrictions around buying stock right before earnings, so many executives will make their next moves just after a quarterly report. The list below shows stocks where CEOs or CFOs have made sizeable purchases over the past month, according to data from InsiderScore.com. The chart also shows the outlook for the stocks among Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet. Source: FactSet, InsiderScore.com/Verity One notable name on this is Match Group , which has a buy rating from 80% of the analysts covering the stock, according to FactSet. The stock has struggled in 2022, falling more than 50% year to date, but analysts still see upside of more than 36%. CEO Bernard Kim apparently shares their optimism, as he bought more than $1 million worth of shares on Aug. 4. There are some smaller companies on the list with similarly high approval ratings, albeit from a small number of analysts. For example, AbCellera Biologics has buy ratings from 100% of its analysts, according to FactSet. Civitas Resources and Univar Solutions enjoy buy ratings from 80% and 89% of analysts, respectively. HighPeak Energy also has a 100% approval rating, and its CEO Jack Hightower scooped up $10 million of stock on Aug. 22. Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner has been particularly active recently, buying more than $3 million worth of shares in August alone in a series of purchases. Farner's buys appear to be part of pre-planned round of purchases, according to InsiderScore.com and securities filings, so it might not be a strong signal about his current outlook for the company. Under the plan, a broker may purchase up to $36 million of Rocket's stock by the end of this year on Farner's behalf. Wall Street has soured on Rocket, with less than 20% of analysts assigning buy ratings to the stock. Pinterest is in a similar position, with buy ratings from about 18% of analysts. However, CEO Bill Ready bought $5 million worth of shares on Aug. 3.