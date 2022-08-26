4 Takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Friday

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments: Markets sell off after Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech Taking profits in our energy stocks Marvell performs well among semi peers Our moves this week Markets sell off after Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech Markets sold off Friday in response to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish speech at Jackson Hole, where he said the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to bring down inflation, even if it means it will cause pain for the U.S. economy and consumer. "What we got is something consistent with what he's been saying which is that if the data stays hot then he will take appropriate action," Jim Cramer said in the Investing Club's 'Morning Meeting' on Friday . In its last two meetings, the Fed raised rates 75 basis points. As of Friday, the market sees about a 60% chance of a 75-basis point rate increase at the September FOMC meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Wall Street also watched the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, come in on Friday showing that prices cooled in July as PCE fell 0.1% on a month-over month basis. PCE rose 6.3% year over year in July, down from June's 6.8% reading. Taking profits in our energy stocks Energy has been an area of the portfolio where we have been paring back our overweight exposure into relative strength. Earlier this week we sold some shares of Coterra Energy (CTRA) to take some profits. We scaled back on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) on Friday after the nice run it has had in the past month. One reason for the moves is to capture good prices on the bounce back in energy stocks. But a second reason for the sales is to raise cash so that we are ready to buy stocks of high-quality companies at a discount in case a rising 10-year Treasury yield creates headaches for the broader market. Investors should be paying attention to the changes in 10-year Treasury yield, Cramer said. "When it went down to two and change that is when we had the opportunity to buy. Going back up is creating the opportunity to sell (and raise cash)." Earlier this week we wrote about how Pioneer and Coterra, both of which have exposure to natural gas as a percentage of their commodity sales have benefitted from the rise in natural gas prices this month. Our energy holdings have served us well as a hedge against inflation, but we don't want to miss out on taking some gains in case stocks go down. Marvell performs well among semi peers It's disappointing to see shares of Club holding Marvell Technology (MRVL) down after earnings and about 42% for the year, but we want to stick with it long-term. We think it is one of the best positioned semiconductor names in the market because has the most exposure to attractive, secular growing data infrastructure end markets in the cloud, 5G, and auto. "I predict still that Marvell can have a rally because Marvell is not a lot of consumer," Cramer said, which is opposite to Dell Technologies (DELL) whose stock is down more than 11% on Friday, he added. Less than 10% of Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was derived from consumer end markets. Marvell reported a good quarter on Thursday delivering 41% year-over-year revenue growth in its second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings. Much stronger results than its peer Nvidia which delivered a 3% increase in revenue during the same period as a glut in gaming weighed on the results. "We are trying to avoid anything related to consumers. That often means gaming," Cramer said. "I think the vast majority of problems of Marvell is not a slowing of the data centers but the inability to get the substrate to make the chips that are needed for the data center," Cramer explained. Our moves this week On Monday we initiated a new position in Starbucks (SBUX). We are encouraged by its direction under interim CEO Howard Schultz. At an investor meeting event next month, Schultz and his management team are expected to share details of a new investment plan that is aimed to improve the long term growth of the business. We believe this event could be a positive catalyst for the stock. Also, Starbucks is a multinational company with a large presence in China. We are keeping an eye on what impact China's ongoing covid policy will have on the business. We were optimistic to hear in the company's post-earnings call earlier this month, that management said the situation is improving as the country reopens. On Wednesday we initiated a new position in TJX Companies (TJX). Right now big box retailers are struggling with too much inventory, which is forcing them to offload high-quality merchandise to off-price retailers like TJX at fire sale prices. We see TJX as the best operator in the group as it tends to perform well during periods of industry supply chain challenges. Management is focused on returning to its pre-COVID pretax margin of 10.6% within three years. Managment recently raised its full year fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit margin outlook to a range of 9.7% to 9.9%. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CTRA, PXD, MRVL, NVDA, SBUX, TJX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. 