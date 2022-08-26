CNBC in 5 minutes: All the buy, sell and hold stock calls from Friday

CNBC in 5 minutes rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The pros discussed Nvidia , which closed 9.2% lower on Friday. The chipmaker helped drag the Nasdaq Composite to a nearly 4% loss after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on taming inflation . Salesforce , which fell for a second day, also caught the pros' attention. The software company trimmed its full-year forecast as it issued its second-quarter results on Wednesday. Shares finished the trading week down more than 10%. Other stocks mentioned include Workday and Morgan Stanley .