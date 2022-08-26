CNBC Pro

Here's how Biden's student loan cancellation affects lenders and servicers

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProStocks face more volatility in week ahead, after hawkish Fed puts focus on next jobs report
Patti Domm
CNBC ProPowell's speech delivers tough lesson to markets: 'Don't fight the Fed'
Patti Domm
CNBC ProHedge funds have a new favorite stock, and it's Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Yun Li
Read More