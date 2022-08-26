Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Aug. 26, 2022

Stocks ended the week lower as markets sold off sharply on Friday in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to tame elevated inflation. The Dow dropped 1,008 points, or 3.03%, while the S & P 500 fell 3.37% and the Nasdaq dropped nearly 3.94%. It was the second consecutive week of losses for the major averages. As Jim Cramer wrote in a Friday commentary, he blames wishful thinking for the market plunge, not the Fed. For the week, the Dow declined 4.2%, while S & P 500 and the Nasdaq were down 4% and 4.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index held under 109. Gold was around $1,750 per ounce. WTI crude finished the week at $93 per barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked back up to around the 3% level. Looking Back We got earnings from Salesforce (CRM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Marvell Technology (MRVL). Dive into their numbers and those from 30 of our other Club holdings in our second-quarter scorecard . Remember, Costco (COST) doesn't report until next month. On the economic front: On Tuesday, new home sales in July came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000, below expectations of 575,000. On Wednesday, we learned that durable goods orders were unchanged monthly in July, below expectations for a 0.8% monthly advance. Also Wednesday, pending home sales in fell 1% monthly and 19.9% annually in July. Two big numbers dropped on Thursday: Initial jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 20 came in at 243,000, below expectations of 252,000; according to the second estimate, we learned that gross domestic product in the second quarter fell at an annual rate of 0.6%, better than the 0.7% decline expected and above the drop of 0.9% rate seen in the advance estimate. This follows a 1.6% decrease in the first quarter. Finally, on Friday, we learned that personal income increased 0.2% monthly in July, personal spending increased 0.1% monthly, and on an annual basis, the core PCE price index — the Fed's preferred measure of inflation — increased 4.6%, below expectations for a 4.7% annual increase. What's Ahead No portfolio companies are set to report earnings next week. Here are some other earnings reports and economic numbers to watch in the week ahead: Monday, Aug. 29 Before the bell: Pinduoduo (PDD), Catalent (CTLT), Huazhu (HTHT), SelectQuote (SLQT) After the bell: JOYY (YY), HEICO Corp (HEI), Cango (CANG), Tuya (YUYA) Tuesday, Aug. 30 Before the bell: Best Buy (BBY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Baidu (BIDU), Big Lots (BIG), iQIYI (IQ) After the bell: HP Inc (HPQ), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), PVH (PVH), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Ambarella (AMBA), ChargePoint (CHPT) 10 a.m. ET: JOLTS Job Openings Wednesday, Sept. 1 Before the bell: Brown-Forman (BF), Designer Brands (DBI), Donaldson Company (DCI), Chico's (CHS), Express (EXPR) After the bell: Greif (GEF), CooperCompanies (COO), Five Below (FIVE), Pure Storage (PSTG), Veeva Systems (VEEV), Nutanix (NTNX), Okta (OKTA), MongoDB (MDB), Semtech (SMTC), C3.ai (AI), SentinelOne (S) 8:15 a.m. ET: ADP Employment Survey Thursday, Sept. 2 Before the bell: Hormel Foods (HRL), Campbell Soup (CPB), Science Applications (SAIC), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Patterson Companies (PDCO), Ciena Corp (CIEN), Weibo Corp (WB), Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) After the bell: Broadcom (AVGO), lululemon (LULU), Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH), nCina (NCNO), PagerDuty (PD) 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Jobless Claims 10 a.m. ET: ISM Manufacturing Friday, Sept. 3 8:30 a.m. ET: Nonfarm Payrolls 10 a.m. ET: Factory Orders (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Jim Cramer standing in front of the NYSE, June 30, 2022. Virginia Sherwood | CNBC