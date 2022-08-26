Here's our second-quarter earnings report card for the stocks in the portfolio

The good news: Second-quarter earnings overall came in better than expected by the Street. The not-so-good news: Those expectations were pretty low heading into the season. You can blame the usual culprits for that lack of confidence. Inflation remains high, raising costs for companies and prices for consumers. Supply chain challenges, key component shortages and elevated energy prices all continue cut into corporate profits. Another headwind this quarter was the negative impact of a strong dollar on international demand. While investors have tended to look past foreign exchange headwinds in recent years, it is becoming more of a concern with U.S. dollar index now at its highest levels since the early 2000s. Globally, China's zero-tolerance Covid policy, rising tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine added to the unease. While many management teams spoke confidently this earnings season about their ability to navigate the current environment, uncertainty was a key theme. These report cards are not the end all be all, but we believe stock prices ultimately follow the underlying business fundamentals of companies. With earnings season for the second quarter of 2022 drawing to a close, here's a brief rundown of how we rank the releases from 33 stocks of the 34 in our portfolio. ( Costco (COST) reports next month.) Similar to last quarter , the releases will fall into one of four categories: Great Good Not-So-Bad Ugly The Great Thanks to better-than-expected supply chain dynamics, Apple (AAPL) managed to pull off beats on the top and bottom lines with a favorable gross margin. While services did come up a bit short of expectations, the company's ecosystem is as strong as ever. Apple's installed base of active devices once again reached an all-time high in all product categories and geographic segments. Coterra Energy (CTRA) delivered exactly what we were looking for as sales and earnings beat expectations, and the capital returns story remains very much intact. Management raised the quarterly dividend payout by roughly 8% and returned 80% of free cash flow to shareholders in the second quarter, up from the 50% in the first quarter. Chevron (CVX) reported sales and earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates. In addition, the energy company's management committed to increase the high end of their annual share repurchase range to $15 billion from $10 billion previously, and continue running at that range into the third (current) quarter. The team added that it can continue its buybacks even when oil prices drop. It was an all around strong quarter for Danaher (DHR) as strong headline results were met with operating margin expansion. More to get excited about: free cash flow generation remains solid, the balance sheet is healthy and about 75% of sales are recurring in nature, a crucial factor supportive of a higher valuation multiple for the medical diagnostics and health technology company. In one telling example of how the company navigated macro headwinds, dedicated employees in China lived at their plants during the Covid lockdowns — with showers, cots, food and clothing brought in — and managed to beat expectations. Disney (DIS) reported better-than-expected profits driven by outperformance from the theme parks that show no signs of a slowdown in attendance or spending. The iconic franchise maker also surprised with a big gain in Disney+ subscribers — proving once again that Disney's streaming business is much different from Netflix (NFLX) and other streamers. A top and bottom line beat, a dividend hike and better-than-expected cash flow generation amounts to a great quarter from Devon Energy (DVN). More importantly, management said it will continue returning cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks — a big reason we continue to own shares of the oil company. Ford (F) delivered a strong quarter against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, beating on the top and bottom lines while generating more cash than expected. That performance allowed management to announce a 50% hike to the dividend payout. All in, the quarter demonstrated the company's ability to execute on its day-to-day business while making strides on its longer-term electric-vehicle strategy. Despite energy market volatility and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, Halliburton (HAL) posted strong results with headline numbers beating analyst expectations. The oil company's management also reiterated that market fundamentals remain supportive of a "multiyear upcycle" in oil . Honeywell (HON) came in with better-than-expected results in every operating segment. While third-quarter guidance was a bit light, the full-year outlook was solid. Management once again demonstrated an ability to effectively navigate chain supply chain constraints , and with 65% of its sales focused on end markets such as commercial aviation, defense, energy, and nonresidential, Honeywell is in a strong position to weather any near-term economic weakness. It was better-than-expected sales and earnings results from Humana (HUM), with the medical insurer on track to realize $1 billion in value creation with more upside in 2023 than previously expected. Management said it also plans to use some of its profits to increase investments in marketing and distribution to support Humana's improved 2023 Medicare Advantage (MA) product offering, a decision that should support long-term growth. With a big earnings beat, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) plans to return over 95% of its free cash flow via dividends and buybacks. This means our investment thesis — predicated on a return of the majority of cash generated to shareholders — remains solid. Additionally, with over 20 years of inventory that provides sub-$40-per-barrel oil breakeven price, we see plenty of capacity for the cash returns to continue even should oil prices come down a bit from here. The Good Management's third-quarter guidance was short of estimates, but Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) delivered a top and bottom line beat. The full-year guide was reiterated. We had expected more, but given the macroeconomic backdrop, we think our long-term thesis remains intact as the company continues to take market share from its main competitor Intel (INTC). Amazon (AMZN) management delivered, albeit against low expectations. Sales and operating income came in better than expected thanks largely to strength in high-margin areas like advertising, its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business, and third-party seller services. After a period of overbuilding hampered its profit margin , cost pressure is starting to abate and we expect profitability to improve going forward as the company grows into that excess capacity. While results for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) came in ahead of expectations, investors took issue with management's decision not to raise the full-year guidance — an issue only because of the stock's relative outperformance this year. While the company's international exposure does result in some currency risk due to the strong dollar, we are willing to look past it because the underlying business continues to perform so well. Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue as well as solid forward guidance. One reason why Cisco reported good numbers was an improving supply chain . (Back in April, Cisco's supply chain was challenged due to Covid related lockdowns in China.) But this quarter, it navigated the challenges better than anticipated, and they see continued improvement ahead. The resiliency of Linde's (LIN) business model was once again on full display as the team delivered better-than-expected sales, earnings and operating income, along with operating margin expansion (when excluding the impact of cost pass-throughs). Guidance was a tad short versus expectations and will depend on the path of the economy, but management continues to execute at a high-level and the industrial gas giant's pricing power and contracted cost pass-through clauses are two key reasons to like the name. While Qualcomm (QCOM) delivered better-than-expected results, guidance came up a bit short thanks to near-term softness in the handset market. We continue to like Qualcomm for the stock's below-market multiple and its bright future in premium and high-end smartphones, where consumer demand tends to be more resilient. We also like its diversification strategy, which has led to huge growth in its auto and internet of things segments. Constellation Brands (STZ) delivered strong results as a top and bottom line beat came with better than expected operating income and operating cash flow. However, we are rating the quarter as good, not great, because despite the beat, management opted to reiterate the full year guide – rather than pass the upside through and raise their forecast. It was a mixed bag for Wells Fargo (WFC), as sales missed expectations but earnings came in better than the consensus estimate. While it wasn't the cleanest quarter, it was in line with peers . Moreover, we saw continued expense reduction and the positive impact higher interest rates have on net interest income – two factors crucial to our investment thesis. Loan growth is still healthy, and the bank still has capacity to buy back shares when they believe is appropriate. Marvell Technology (MRVL) delivered mixed second quarter results as sluggish sequential growth in its Data Center business was partially offset by upside in its Carrier Infrastructure and Enterprise Networking markets. Supply chain pressures were the main culprit behind management's lighter than expected forecast for the third quarter. But the reason for The Good classification : those issues are expected to be temporary and ease for the fourth quarter, leading to accelerating revenue growth as the company closes out its year. Starbucks (SBUX) had a quarterly beat on earnings-per-share and revenue. Interim CEO Howard Schultz said he's not seeing customers trade down or reduce their spending despite high inflation. We called up Starbucks from our Bullpen and made it part of the portfolio on Aug. 22. We like the ideas for improvements that Schultz has brought with his return, even if it's only until they find a permanent CEO. There's a big investor meeting next month that could be a catalyst for the stock. The Not-So-Bad Though revenue missed the mark, earnings from AbbVie (ABBV) beat expectations and the adjusted operating margin came in above estimates. And despite concerns of how shallow (or deep) the earnings trough will look like once blockbuster Humira (which treats rheumatoid arthritis) goes off-patent, management laid out what we believe to be a strong investment case after that. Alphabet (GOOGL) gave us a better-than-feared quarter . Even as sales and earnings came in below expectations, advertising sales were better than expected and investors had been prepared for far worse — fearing the blow a macroeconomic slowdown would deal to advertising budgets. Headline results for Eli Lilly (LLY) missed expectations, but it wasn't all bad . The drug maker's core business delivered 6% revenue growth and Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug Mounjaro is off to a fast start — and it hasn't even been approved yet for treating obesity. We also learned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment drug donanemab for review under its accelerated approval pathway. Sales and earnings missed the market for Meta Platforms (META), but operating income came in above expectations thanks to management's commitment to cost control . Additionally, engagement was better than expected thanks to strong growth at Reels across Facebook and Instagram. But competition from TikTok and still unproven investments in the metaverse makes Meta somewhat of a show me story. This was not a great quarter for Nvidia (NVDA), arguably it could go in the ugly camp, the only reason it's not is because management had the good judgement to preannounce results and as a result manage investor expectations. Additionally, with U.S. data center market holding up enough to offset incredible weakness out of China and Automotive at an inflection point, there were some positive takeaways. As for the guide, though it was below expectations it served to reset expectations. Salesforce (CRM): Though reported results were outpaced expectations, guidance came up short as management commented that customers began to take a more "measured approach" to their business. However, while deals may be taking longer to close, companies simply cannot afford to cut back on their digital transformation journeys which is why continue to believe in our longer-term investment thesis. Additionally, playing into our view that shares are enticing following the weak guide, which serves to reset expectations, management announced a $10 billion share repurchase authorization, the first in Salesforces history. Morgan Stanley (MS) didn't deliver the quarter we had hoped for — sales and earnings came up short of expectations — but the bank's strategy to diversify its business and intense focus on balance sheet health keeps management in a strong position to both raise the dividend and execute on the previously announced $20 billion share repurchase authorization. Microsoft (MSFT) reported disappointing results and guidance, but we believe Microsoft's cloud computing platform remains a top priority for corporate IT budgets. Also serving to offset the weak results , management said software investments and increased efficiencies enabled them to extend the useful life of servers, and as a result, meaningfully increase profitability going forward. Procter & Gamble's (PG) results were mixed as sales beat expectations while earnings missed. Due to the well-known currency and commodity challenges, we believe the full-year guidance provided for fiscal 2023, though slightly below expectations, was the reset needed to ultimately stabilize the stock. As a consumer staple with pricing power, we continue to believe that PG is the right stock for the current environment. TJX Companies (TJX) delivered a top-line miss and total company U.S. comp store sales fell 5%, worse than expectations of a 1.2% decline. Despite the weaker sales, the company managed to scratch out a 2-cent earnings per share beat, which was nice to see. Although the quarter was light, we don't believe the numbers tell the whole story. Management's commentary about the "extraordinary off-price buying opportunities in the marketplace" was highly encouraging. Here's our full commentary on why we initiated a position in the stock on Aug 24. The earnings results from Wynn Resorts (WYNN) were as good as we could have asked for, given that the company's Macau operations were taking daily losses as a result of China's Covid-related lockdowns. Outside of China, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for Las Vegas was hit an all-time record, while sales and adjusted EBITDA came in better-than-expected for Boston. Moreover, management's focus on profits instead of spending to grab market at any cost continues to push Wynn Interactive, its online gaming division, toward profitability. The Ugly It was a horrendous quarter for Bausch Health Companies (BHC). Reported results were far below expectations, but it almost didn't matter because the greatest question mark on the stock right now is uncertainty surrounding Xifaxan's patents. which is a situation we remain extremely confounded on based on how confident management believed in their argument. (BHC is defending its patent for Xifaxan, which treats irritable bowl syndrome with diarrhea, against Norwich Pharmaceuticals.) As a result, we have maintained our 4 rating as we await further developments. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images