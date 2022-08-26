Student loan forgiveness: Borrowers could see relief before December, Biden admin confirms

In the hours following President Joe Biden's historic announcement on student loan forgiveness, millions of people flooded the internet with questions about the plan: Am I eligible? Where do I apply? When will I see relief?

Now one of those questions has a clearer answer. Borrowers can expect to see relief before the end of the year: During a Friday press briefing, Bharat Ramamurti, the National Economic Council deputy director, told reporters that the application for loan forgiveness will become available in early October. Borrowers should see relief 4 to 6 weeks after submitting their paperwork, he said.

"Borrowers are advised to apply by roughly Nov. 15 in order to receive relief before the payment pause expires on Dec. 31," Ramamurti said, according to Business Insider. Borrowers who don't apply before the Dec. 31 deadline will still be eligible for debt relief, he added.

The U.S. Department of Education did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Roughly 37 million borrowers will qualify forgiveness under the plan, CNBC reports. The administration is canceling to $10,000 in federal student loans for those making less than $125,000 a year for individuals or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet the income threshold. Private loan holders are not included in the plan.

Still, some policy experts and loan servicers warn that delivering relief to borrowers could take longer.