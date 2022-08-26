CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Friday — Fed's Powell at Jackson Hole, Moderna sues Pfizer over vax

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, July 27, 2022.
What I am looking at Aug. 26, 2022

  • Jackson Hole 24/7: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the central bank confab at 10 a.m. ET. Wall Street pacing for a weekly loss, but up premarket. The 10-year Treasury yield just won't quit, remains above 3%. The Fed's favorite inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July.
  • Covid vax battle: Moderna (MRNA) sues the Pfizer (PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX), alleging patent infringement. Moderna said they appropriated two types of intellectual property. BioNTech said its work was original.

