Already read 'Attached?' Here are 6 other therapist-recommended books about attachment theory

When Amir Levine, Columbia professor and author of "Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find — and Keep — Love," first learned about attachment theory, it was "revelatory," he says: "From the moment I came across this information it has changed my life and how I interact with people for the better."

If you're not familiar, attachment theory, which was pioneered by John Bowlby in the 1950s, refers to how a person relates to others and was first applied to children. Levine posits that you can use attachment theory to understand adult relationships, too. Most people can be split into three groups:

Secure people feel comfortable with intimacy and are usually warm and loving

Anxious people are often preoccupied with their relationships and tend to worry about their partner's ability to love them back

Avoidant people equate intimacy with a loss of independence and constantly try to minimize closeness

10 years after publishing the book, it still appears on best-seller lists and is trending on TikTok, evidence of its enduring appeal.

Pamela Larkin, a therapist who specializes in dating and relationships, read the book four years ago before starting her own private practice in Chicago. "To learn about attachment theory was eye-opening to me," she says. "It felt like a different way to understand people's needs and people's wounds."

It's also not the only book out there on attachment theory. If you're still itching to learn more about your own attachment style, there are other books that can help, she says.

Here are six, therapist-recommended books if you want to learn more about attachment theory.