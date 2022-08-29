Chinese tech giants had their worst quarterly growth on record, thanks to Beijing's zero-Covid policy

In this article BABA

Chinese technology giants including Alibaba have seen slower-to-no-growth as China's economy faces weakness as a result of Beijing's zero-Covid policy. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

China's economy grew just 0.4% in the second quarter, and that impacted the strength of the consumer as well as spending from companies in areas like advertising and cloud computing. Those headwinds fed through to China's technology giants. "Retail sales decreased year-over year in April and May due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in Shanghai and other major cities, and has slowly recovered in June," Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba, said on the company's earnings call this month. Alibaba's logistics networks in China were also affected, and it said some of its cloud computing projects were delayed. Tencent, the owner of the WeChat messaging app and one of the world's biggest gaming firms, also felt the impact of the zero-Covid policy. Its fintech services revenue grew more slowly than in previous quarters as fewer people were going out and using its WeChat Pay mobile payments service. The company's online advertising revenue also fell sharply as companies tightened their budgets. JD.com fared well in the second quarter because it controls a lot of its logistics supply chain and inventory. However, it did see costs rise for fulfilment and logistics in the face of lockdowns. Electric carmaker XPeng said it expects to deliver between 29,000 and 31,000 vehicles in the third quarter. But that was weaker guidance than the market expected. As well as seasonal weakness, XPeng president Brian Gu said that "traffic in the stores are less than what we've seen before because (of the) post-COVID situation."