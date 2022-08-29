European markets lower after Powell's interest rate warning; Germany's DAX down 1.1%

European markets were lower on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled higher interest rates would likely persist in a bid to tame soaring inflation.

All sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory during early morning deals in London. Tech stocks led the losses, down nearly 1.7%.

Germany's DAX index fell over 1.1%, France's CAC 40 index dipped around 1.1%, while Italy's FTSE MIB fell around 1%.

U.K. markets are closed on Monday for a bank holiday.