Delisting risk for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks nearly halves after regulators reach audit agreement, Goldman says

The China Securities Regulatory Commission and U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced Friday both sides signed an agreement for cooperation on inspecting the audit work papers of U.S.- listed Chinese companies. Pictured here is the CSRC building in Beijing in 2020.

BEIJING — The risk of Chinese stocks delisting from U.S. exchanges has nearly halved after regulators reached an audit agreement, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report Monday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission and U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announced Friday that both sides signed an agreement for cooperation on inspecting the audit work papers of U.S.- listed Chinese companies. China's Ministry of Finance also signed the agreement.

"This is no doubt a regulatory breakthrough," Goldman Sachs' Kinger Lau and a team said, while cautioning that much uncertainty remains.

They pointed out the PCAOB said the deal was only a first step, while the Chinese side said they would provide "assistance" in the inspections.

The PCAOB said it planned to have inspectors on the ground in China by mid-September, and make a determination in December on whether China was still obstructing access to audit information.