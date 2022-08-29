Greenland ice loss will raise sea levels by nearly one foot by 2100, study shows

Icebergs float in the Baffin Bay near Pituffik, Greenland on July 15, 2022 as captured from the ground during a NASA mission along with University of Texas scientists to measure melting Arctic sea ice. New observations from ICESAT-2 show remarkable Arctic Sea ice thinning in just three years.

A massive ice sheet in Greenland is set to raise global sea levels by nearly a foot by the end of this century, in a melting event driven by human-caused climate change, according to a study published on Monday.

The findings in the Journal Nature Climate Change show that 3.3% of Greenland's ice sheet will melt, which is equivalent to 110 trillion metric tons of ice. The ice loss will prompt about 10 inches of sea level rise between now and 2100.

Scientists warned the melting is inevitable even if the world immediately stops emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases. The study's forecast of a minimum of 10 inches of sea level rise is more than twice as much sea level rise as researchers have previously predicted from the melting of Greenland's ice sheet.

It is the second biggest ice sheet in the world behind the one in the Antarctic and covers 80% of the island. Previous research has suggested that if all of the ice sheet were to melt, global sea levels could rise by as much as 23 feet.