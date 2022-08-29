How to get free Covid-19 tests delivered before the program is suspended on Friday

On Friday, the federal government will suspend a program that delivers free at-home Covid-19 tests directly to Americans. However, you still have a chance to order your share of kits if you haven't already.

Each household can order up to 16 rapid antigen tests through Sept. 2. After that, the program will be halted because "Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests," a message on the program's website says.

"If Congress provides funding, we will expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through covidtests.gov," a senior Biden administration official told NBC News on Sunday. "Until then, we believe reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best course."

The federal government launched Covidtests.gov in January during a wave of infections. The website allows individuals to order free tests to be shipped at no additional cost by the U.S. Postal Service.

Each household could initially order a batch of four tests. In May, the maximum was increased to 16 tests per household, meaning those who had already received four could order another 12.