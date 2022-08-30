DOJ opposes special master for documents seized from Trump, says more than 100 classified records found at Mar-a-Lago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, February 8, 2021.

The Department of Justice late Tuesday revealed that the FBI seized more than 100 classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this month as the department urged a judge to reject Trump's request to have those and other records reviewed by a special master.

The Justice Department argued in a court filing that Trump lacks the legal standing to appoint a special master. Appointing that watchdog could harm national security, the agency warned.

The department also said it has evidence that government records likely were concealed and removed from a storage room at Trump's home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, "and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation."

Trump had sued to block the Justice Department from further investigating any materials taken in the raid until a court-appointed special master is able to analyze them. That step is typically taken when there is a chance that some evidence should be withheld from prosecutors because of various legal privileges.

"As an initial matter, the former President lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to Presidential records because those records do not belong to him," the DOJ wrote to Judge Aileen Cannon in U.S. District Court in southern Florida.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, has set a hearing for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET in a West Palm Beach courthouse. Trump's legal team has until Wednesday night to reply to the DOJ's latest filing.

In their filing Tuesday, the prosecutors wrote that not only is appointing a special master "unnecessary," but doing so "would significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests."

That harm could include impeding the intelligence community's "ongoing review of the national security risk" that may have been caused by "improper storage of these highly sensitive materials," the DOJ argued.