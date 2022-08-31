Germany's borrowing costs set for biggest monthly jump since the early 1980s

German government bond yields have climbed at their highest rate in decades during August, reflecting red-hot inflation data and rising interest rates.

The yield on 2-year bunds issued by Europe's largest economy has rocketed by 85 basis points this month. That's set to be the biggest monthly move higher since 1981, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield has risen by over 65 basis points, the highest monthly increase since 1990.

Two-year yields on German bunds were 1.117% at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, 2 basis points higher than the previous day. The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point to 1.522%.

French bond yields have also climbed, with the 2-year yield rising to a level last seen in 2011 and the 10-year yield rising to a level last seen in 2013.

Flash figures published Wednesday morning showed euro zone inflation hit a new record high of 9.1% in August, powered by soaring energy costs and higher prices for food, alcohol and tobacco.

Higher interest rates tend to make bonds less attractive and lower their prices, which move inversely to yields.

"European bonds are very much tracking the developments in the energy markets," Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at Dutch bank ING, told CNBC via email.

"With energy bills set to jump across Europe, bond markets are concluding that the European Central Bank will be forced into more aggressive hikes in this cycle."

This was intensified by hawkish comments made by Federal Reserve officials at the Jackson Hole symposium, he added.