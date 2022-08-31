Euro zone inflation hits another record of 9.1% as food and energy prices soar

Inflation continues to hit new records just as the European Central Bank mulls another large interest rate hike for next month.

Euro zone inflation hit a new record high in August of 9.1%, according to flash figures from Europe's statistics office Eurostat, with high energy prices the main driving force.

The rate was above expectations, with a Reuters poll of economists anticipating a rate of 9%.

The rate is the ninth consecutive record for consumer price rises in the region, with the climb starting back in November 2021. Headline inflation in the euro zone hit 8.9% (year-on-year) in July.

The French inflation rate decreased to 6.5% in August, down from 6.8% in July, it was announced Wednesday. The rate is lower than expectations, with Reuters economists having anticipated a drop to 6.7%.

Spain also released slowing inflation figures in August, at 10.4% year-on-year compared to 10.8% for July, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistics Institute.

Meanwhile the region's largest economy, Germany, saw inflation reach its highest level in almost half a century at 8.8% year-on-year in August.

The ECB 'has some catching up to do'

The ECB increased interest rates by 50 basis points to zero on July 21 – its first rate hike in 11 years – and a similar, or larger, hike is now expected on Sept. 8.

"Some members are inclined to advocate a 75 basis points interest rate increase," Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

"Despite the slowdown in the economy that we will almost certainly be getting, the central banks won't let up on their hiking path," he said.

The outlook for Europe's economy is "pretty bleak," Kenneth Wattret, head of economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Aug. 23.