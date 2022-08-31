Global miners are confident China's stimulus will help prop up steel and iron ore demand

China's biggest iron ore suppliers are optimistic about Beijing's plans to roll out policies and stimuli to buttress the steel industry as the country faces economic headwinds and a struggling property industry.

Last week, Beijing introduced more of such stimulus policies including an additional 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) in quotas for infrastructure spending and investments by banks — on top of the 300 billion yuan already announced at the end of June.

While there are uncertainties surrounding the strength of the demand and production of steel in China, miners such as Australia's Fortescue Metals Group say there are so far no signs demand has crumbled given low levels of iron ore inventory at Chinese ports.

"The market is cyclical, it is generally determined by the outlook for steel production in China … and we saw China last year, produced just over a billion tons of crude steel," Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday, following the release of the company's annual results.

"We think China is probably on track to produce a similar amount of crude steel in this calendar year."

Iron ore is a key ingredient for steel making, while steel is a raw material in many of China's industries including the property sector.

A softening in the demand and output of steel can point to weaknesses in the Chinese economy and hurt earnings for iron ore miners reliant on the Chinese market, the biggest iron ore consumer in the world.