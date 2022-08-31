G-20 nations have gathered to talk carbon emissions. The negotiations won't be easy

U.S Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (right) with President of COP26 Alok Sharma at the G-20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Indonesia's Bali island, on Aug. 31, 2022.

BALI, Indonesia — G-20 ministers have gathered in Indonesia to discuss their progress on carbon emissions. But expectations are low.

The group of 20 countries represents about 75% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions. In 2021, the group recognized that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would require "meaningful and effective" steps.

But there's frustration about a lack of concrete measures at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed several governments to continue to use coal for longer than they'd hoped.

"A lot of countries in the world are strongly condemning the Russian aggression in Ukraine … so it's been hard to have negotiations with the Russians," Rob Jetten, the Dutch minister for climate and energy, told CNBC in Bali.

Russia is among the G-20 nations. This month, Sky News and others reported that Russia is flaring off natural gas that it would normally have exported to Europe. According to the G-20 host nation, Indonesia, Russia's President Vladimir Putin will take part in a leader's meeting scheduled for November.

"There's also a huge energy crisis, worldwide prices are high, people are struggling to pay for energy. And this is also ... not helping climate actions, because a lot of countries are going back to fossil fuels again," Jetten said.