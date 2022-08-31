Russia halts gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 for maintenance works

Russia has drastically reduced gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks.

Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday halted gas flows to Europe via a major pipeline, citing maintenance works on its only remaining compressor.

It is expected that gas flows via Nord Stream 1, which runs from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, will be suspended from Aug. 31 through to Sept. 3.

The shutdown had been announced in advance, with Gazprom saying in mid-August that gas flows would be suspended for a three-day period for maintenance works.

Gazprom previously said that gas transmission would resume at a rate of 33 million cubic meters per day when the maintenance work is completed "provided that no malfunctions are identified."

The temporary halt to supplies reflects a deepening gas dispute between Russia and the European Union and underscores both the risk of a recession and a winter shortage.

Russia has drastically reduced gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks, with flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline operating at just 20% of the agreed-upon volume.

Moscow has previously blamed faulty and delayed equipment for the sharp drop in gas supplies.

Germany, however, considers the supply cut to be a political maneuver designed to sow uncertainty across the bloc and boost energy prices amid the Kremlin's onslaught against Ukraine.

European policymakers are currently racing to secure gas supplies in underground facilities in order to have enough fuel to keep homes warm during the colder months.

These gas injections have been developing faster than expected.