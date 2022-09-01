3 signs your kid has ADHD, according to a child psychologist

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known has ADHD, is a neurological disorder which affects a person's capacity to pay attention.

It can affect a child's ability to succeed in school or fit in socially if not managed.

However, it can also look like other disorders, says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist at Williamsburg Therapy Group. For example, dyslexia.

"It's not as easy to diagnose ADHD from a conversation or interview," she says.

This is partially because there are three ways it could present:

Hyperactive-impulsive : feeling restless and has trouble with impulse control

Inattentive : getting distracted easily

Combination: both the above types are equally present

Before undergoing treatment, you should have a neuropsychologist diagnose your child, Gorelik says.

But to start, there are some signs you can see yourself which might be an indicator that your child needs treatment.