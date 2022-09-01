CNBC Pro

A risk-free 2-year Treasury now yields double the average corporate dividend, luring income seekers

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

As Wall Street returns after Labor Day, trading could be volatile and focus on rising interest rates
CNBC ProAs Wall Street returns after Labor Day, trading could be volatile and focus on rising interest rates
Patti Domm4 hours ago
Low volatility ETFs are beating the market this year. Here are the stocks they have in common
CNBC ProLow volatility ETFs are beating the market this year. Here are the stocks they have in common
Jesse Pound
August jobs report shows a 'soft landing' by the Fed is still possible
CNBC ProAugust jobs report shows a 'soft landing' by the Fed is still possible
Patti Domm
Read More