European markets close lower to start September; stoxx 600 down 1.8%; Royal Mail slides

European markets made a negative start to the new trading month, having closed out August lower as traders grapple with fears of higher interest rates and a looming economic downturn.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 1.8% lower Thursday, with all sectors ending the day in the red. Travel and leisure stocks led losses, falling 3.9%, followed by basic resources, down 3.8%.

Market jitters have been prevalent since Friday after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, New York Fed President John Williams called for a "somewhat restrictive policy to slow demand."

U.S. stocks were lower in mid-morning trade, extending losses for the fourth day and putting the summer market comeback in doubt as investors weighed the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting efforts.

Meanwhile, shares in Asia-Pacific traded lower Thursday as investors digested the results of a private survey on China's factory activity which showed the sector slipping into contraction this month.