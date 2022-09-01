One of the turbines at the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm. According to Danish energy firm Orsted, the facility has a capacity of more than 1.3 gigawatts.

A facility described by Danish energy firm Orsted as the "world's biggest offshore wind farm" is now fully operational, with its 165 turbines set to help power in excess of 1.4 million U.K. homes.

Situated roughly 89 kilometers (approximately 55 miles) off the coast of Yorkshire, England, the scale of Hornsea 2 is considerable.

According to Orsted, it has a capacity of more than 1.3 gigawatts and stretches across an area of 462 square kilometers. Hornsea 2, it added, uses Siemens Gamesa turbines with blades measuring 81 meters, or more than 265 feet.

"One revolution of the wind turbine blades can power an average UK home for 24 hours," the company says.

It is the latest step forward for the Hornsea 2 project, which generated its first power in Dec. 2021.