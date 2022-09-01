CNBC Pro

In this ‘Bizarro World,’ a soft payrolls report might be what the market needs to bounce

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

The summer market comeback was a textbook bear market bounce, history shows
CNBC ProThe summer market comeback was a textbook bear market bounce, history shows
Carmen Reinicke
Wall Street pros issue warning on stocks. Here's what they say to buy instead
CNBC ProWall Street pros issue warning on stocks. Here's what they say to buy instead
Weizhen Tan
These outperforming stocks could be safe bets right now — and analysts give them serious upside
CNBC ProThese outperforming stocks could be safe bets right now — and analysts give them serious upside
Zavier Ong
Read More