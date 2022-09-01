Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank

A screen displays the Fed rate announcement as a trader works (inside a post) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, June 15, 2022.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week struck a hawkish tone on combating inflation via monetary policy, but analysts are concerned about the potential threat of its persistent tightening strategy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively, prompting markets to sell off once again on the increased prospect of a recession.

Markets around the world sold off amid the apparent confirmation that monetary policy tightening is being front-loaded, likely exacerbating the risk of recession as policymakers focus on the Fed funds rate as its key inflation-fighting tool.

However, in a research note Tuesday, analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction – or quantitative tightening – having an asymmetric impact on the economy.

"The Fed sees QT/QE operating like an 'air conditioning unit' whirring in the background, but we see QT as a wrecking ball that will ultimately reverse into another QE," CEO Michael Howell said in the note.

CrossBorder warned ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech that the risk was growing of a "major upcoming policy error" from the Fed's course of action, specifically the "impact of excessive QT on financial stability."

Quantitative tightening

Quantitative tightening is a monetary policy tactic used by central banks to reduce liquidity and contract their balance sheets, usually by selling government bonds or allowing them to mature and moving them off the bank's cash balances.

CrossBorder Capital believes central banks are sucking too much liquidity out of financial markets too quickly, and Howell pointed to a recent hawkish shift by some European Central Bank policymakers, which he said may trigger euro instability and eventually a liquidity pivot from central banks in 2023.

"Our concern is that QE/QT have out-sized effects on financial stability, with the proposed near-one third Fed balance sheet contraction equivalent to around 5% points added to Fed Funds," Howell said,

"At some stage in 2023, the Fed will be forced to pivot towards getting its balance sheet up again and the U.S. dollar down. Until this point is reached, the next few months will see greater QT (quantitative tightening). This should spook markets."

The concern about QT was echoed by Mazars Chief Economist George Lagarias, who urged traders and investors to forget what they heard from Powell in Jackson Hole and instead focus on Fed assets as a single leading indicator.